The Graphic Guru Joe Tipton and the Beginning of the Bronny Era



‌The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is back in-studio in Los Angeles and runs through some of the highlights of his summer league trip to Las Vegas before sharing his thoughts on the report that Bronny James will likely not start for USC this season (2:24). Then Tate is joined by Joe Tipton of On3 Sports and Tipton Edits to talk about breaking into the sports graphic industry, turning his hobby into a business, the confidentiality aspect of his business when players are waiting to announce a commitment or transfer, the most ridiculous edit requests he has ever received, his trip to Peach Jam to see Cooper Flagg and Cam and Cayden Boozer, and much more (19:54). Finally Tate closes the show with some shout-outs (45:58).

Host: Tate Frazier

Guest: Joe Tipton

Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher