 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Graphic Guru Joe Tipton and the Beginning of the Bronny Era

Tate also runs through some of the highlights of his summer league trip to Las Vegas

By Tate Frazier
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images


‌The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is back in-studio in Los Angeles and runs through some of the highlights of his summer league trip to Las Vegas before sharing his thoughts on the report that Bronny James will likely not start for USC this season (2:24). Then Tate is joined by Joe Tipton of On3 Sports and Tipton Edits to talk about breaking into the sports graphic industry, turning his hobby into a business, the confidentiality aspect of his business when players are waiting to announce a commitment or transfer, the most ridiculous edit requests he has ever received, his trip to Peach Jam to see Cooper Flagg and Cam and Cayden Boozer, and much more (19:54). Finally Tate closes the show with some shout-outs (45:58).

Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: Joe Tipton
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

The Latest

What “Excuse Me” Really Means, the Hefeweizen Principle, and the Bar Order Apotheosis

Dave and Chris also explore American drinking culture and the way alcohol preferences change with age

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

‘The Kardashians’ on Hulu Season 3, Episode 8

Amelia and Zack are also joined by producer Devon Renaldo for some exciting breaking news

By Amelia Wedemeyer and Devon Renaldo

The Most Impressive Stunt in Cinema History

Plus, ‘Mission: Impossible–Dead Reckoning Part One’ spoilers

By Dave Gonzales, Neil Miller, and 1 more

The Best Movies of 2023 (So Far)

In the first six months of this year, superhero dominance has waned, ceding the stage for a host of films to do their own things

By Adam Nayman

Why the Raptors Should Go All In for Damian Lillard

Dame Time in Toronto? It almost makes too much sense not to happen. Here’s a hypothetical trade that would leave all parties in a better place.

By Michael Pina

‘Secret Invasion’ Episode 4 Recap: “Beloved” Goes Big but Feels Small

The series ups its VFX budget but not its emotional impact, continuing to squander its chance to make more of a mark on the MCU

By Daniel Chin