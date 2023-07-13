 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Scoot Henderson Playbook, Teams Ready to Make the Leap, and Summer League Impressions

Scoot Henderson joins the pod at NBA summer league to discuss his debut with the Portland Trail Blazers

By Kevin O'Connor, Wosny Lambre, and J. Kyle Mann

Kevin O’Connor talks with Scoot Henderson at NBA summer league to discuss his debut with the Portland Trail Blazers, break down some of his film from the game, and talk about the chemistry he’s developing with Shaedon Sharpe. Then, KOC and J. Kyle Mann discuss their first impressions of the top draft picks from their summer league performances. Plus, KOC and Wosny discuss the Heat’s “WEAK” offer for Dame and which teams are primed to make a big leap next season.

Host: Kevin O’Connor
Guests: Scoot Henderson, Wosny Lambre, and J. Kyle Mann
Producers: Danny Corrales, Tucker Tashjian, Cory McConnell, Richie Bozek, and Victoria Valencia

