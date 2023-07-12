 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

“He’s the Best in the World”: What’s Next for England’s U21 Stars

Harry Brooks, Joe Donnohue, and Kweku Afari join to discuss youth football’s impact in England

By James Lawrence Allcott

James Allcott is joined by Harry Brooks (@hbrooks_coach), Joe Donnohue (@JoeDonnohue), and the returning Kweku Afari (@Kweku_Afari) to shine a light on the unearthed gems from the England under-21 squad and what the ripple effects will be from their historic continental triumph. Who are the players that will now look to secure moves? How do we view youth football in England? Does Mudryk need a haircut to save his career? And what is the future of the England national team? And of course, what is Thomas Gravesen’s role in all this?

Host: James Allcott
Guests: Harry Brooks, Joe Donnohue, and Kweku Afari
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

