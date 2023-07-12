‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’



Nora and Nathan break down the most recent release in Taylor Swift’s rerecording project: Speak Now. They talk about the songs where her voice has most obviously changed and how it is different (25:26), their favorite vault songs from this rerelease and where they might be pulling inspiration from (41:13), and an Easter egg from the “I Can See You” music video that hints that 1989 (Taylor’s Version) might be coming next (1:16:22).

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard

Producer: Kaya McMullen

