Do the Raptors Have to Trade Pascal Siakam?

Seerat and Michael come up with some potential trades for Siakam and discuss a dream transaction involving Damian Lillard

By Seerat Sohi and Michael Pina
Chicago Bulls v Toronto Raptors Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/Getty Images


Seerat and Michael get together to break down the Toronto Raptors’ disappointing offseason, and they anticipate great changes coming for the team in the near future, including the likely departure of Pascal Siakam. They determine the market value of the star forward and propose some fake trades for Siakam, which include teams like the Hawks, the Magic, and the Knicks, and they even discuss a dream transaction that would send Dame Lillard north of the border (10:30).

Hosts: Seerat Sohi and Michael Pina
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Additional Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz

