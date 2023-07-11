Do the Raptors Have to Trade Pascal Siakam?



Seerat and Michael get together to break down the Toronto Raptors’ disappointing offseason, and they anticipate great changes coming for the team in the near future, including the likely departure of Pascal Siakam. They determine the market value of the star forward and propose some fake trades for Siakam, which include teams like the Hawks, the Magic, and the Knicks, and they even discuss a dream transaction that would send Dame Lillard north of the border (10:30).

Hosts: Seerat Sohi and Michael Pina

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Additional Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz

