24 Question Party People: Jason Isbell



Bonj, good people: Your dear host is still transmitting from abroad. Jason Isbell is a top-notch musician and songwriter and, like how Yasi was born with a podcasting mic in her hand, Jason picked up a guitar at an early age and never put it down. In this episode he answers the 24 questions with gravitas and charm, and we hear what “Demna” sounds like in a Northern Alabama accent.

Host: Yasi Salek

Guest: Jason Isbell

Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles

Theme Song: Hether Fortune

Subscribe: Spotify