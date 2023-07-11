Tate Frazier is joined by Spurs C/PF Zach Collins to discuss playing with his new frontcourt partner Victor Wembanyama, his time playing with Damian Lillard in Portland, how NBA Summer League has adapted to his hometown of Las Vegas, and Zach’s time at Gonzaga. Plus, Wosny Lambre talks about Wemby’s summer league debut and beef with Britney Spears. Then, Kevin O’Connor and Tate talk about the biggest winners and losers of NBA free agency.
Host: Tate Frazier
Guests: Zach Collins, Wosny Lambre, and Kevin O’Connor
Producers: Danny Corrales, Tucker Tashjian, Kyle Crichton, Cory McConnell, Richie Bozek, and Victoria Valencia
