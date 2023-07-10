 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jonah Hill Exposed, Keke Palmer’s Boyfriend, Britney Spears, and More

Juliet and Amanda unpack all the latest celebrity news and discuss toxic relationships

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images


On this episode of Jam Session, Juliet and Amanda return to talk about all the latest celebrity news. Starting off, the ladies discuss the recent news of Jonah Hill being exposed by ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady for verbal abuse in what seems to have been a toxic relationship (:55). Segueing into yet another toxic relationship, Juliet and Amanda discuss Keke Palmer and her boyfriend and child’s father, Darius Jackson, after he tweeted his disapproval of what she was wearing to an Usher concert, which then sparked a whole lot of controversy on social media (13:05). Next, the women discuss a viral video of Britney Spears being hit by security after trying to interact with NBA star Victor Wembanyama (19:53) and much, much more!

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Producer: Jade Whaley
Assistant Producer: Mike Wargon

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

