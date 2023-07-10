The Bloodline Goes Broadway



David and Kaz kick off the show with some highlights from Peter Rosenberg’s wedding. Then, they do a deep dive on the Bloodline segment that took place at Madison Square Garden:

Roman Reigns bowing down to Jey Uso (12:20)

Comparing the story to Evolution (23:00)

Can Jey Uso handle being a world champion? (29:00)

Will Bray Wyatt challenge Roman next? (35:00)

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Producer: Brian H. Waters

