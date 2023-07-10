The Bloodline Goes Broadway

David and Kaz kick off the show with some highlights from Peter Rosenberg’s wedding. Then, they do a deep dive on the Bloodline segment that took place at Madison Square Garden:
- Roman Reigns bowing down to Jey Uso (12:20)
- Comparing the story to Evolution (23:00)
- Can Jey Uso handle being a world champion? (29:00)
- Will Bray Wyatt challenge Roman next? (35:00)
Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters
