 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Bloodline Goes Broadway

David and Kaz discuss the Bloodline segment at Madison Square Garden and debate if Jey Uso has what it takes to be a world champion

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
WWE.com


David and Kaz kick off the show with some highlights from Peter Rosenberg’s wedding. Then, they do a deep dive on the Bloodline segment that took place at Madison Square Garden:

  • Roman Reigns bowing down to Jey Uso (12:20)
  • Comparing the story to Evolution (23:00)
  • Can Jey Uso handle being a world champion? (29:00)
  • Will Bray Wyatt challenge Roman next? (35:00)

Be sure to check out videos on the brand-new Ringer TikTok account @‌RingerWrestling.

We are also on Instagram and Threads.

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Masked Man Show

The Latest

10 Movies We Missed This Year

Sean and Amanda dive into some 2023 releases that they haven’t discussed yet

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins

Dispatch From Vegas: The Wemby Era Has Begun

One writer joined thousands of NBA fans in the entertainment capital of the world, ready to be dazzled by the debut of Victor Wembanyama. He saw astonishing flashes, moments of doubt, so many Tim Duncan shirseys, and a whole lot more.

By Tyler Parker

Sam Pollard on the Rise and Fall of the Negro Leagues

Bakari Sellers is joined by filmmaker Sam Pollard to discuss the appeal of documentary films and his new doc ‘The League’

By Bakari Sellers

Jake Tapper on Writing Novels, the ‘70s, Print Days, Rupert Murdoch, and the New CNN

Bryan is joined by CNN’s Jake Tapper to discuss his upcoming thriller novel, ‘All the Demons Are Here’

By Bryan Curtis

Becoming the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Bartender With Wells Adams

Mix up an old fashioned and sit back and listen to ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ bartender Wells Adams tell Johnny stories from his season of ‘The Bachelorette’

By Johnny Bananas

Why You Should Stay Indoors, Reservation Hacks, and So You Wanna … Be an Expediter?

Dave provides strong evidence for why everyone should stay indoors and discusses the (likely related) channels he’s watching on YouTube

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying