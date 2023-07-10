It’s July, That’s Why



Jason starts the pod by recounting his experience at the Drake–21 Savage concert at the United Center. He then shares his reaction to the first moments of NBA summer league and examines the possibilities of the newly announced midseason tournament before shining a big light on the Keke Palmer–Usher fiasco (20:22). Finally, Jason takes a look at the state of the White Sox’s roster and hopes that the organization can make some positive moves with the MLB draft already upon us and the trade deadline closing in fast (49:53).

Host: Jason Goff

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

