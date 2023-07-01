Numa Perrier on ‘The Perfect Find’



Larry is joined by actor, producer, and director Numa Perrier to discuss her new film The Perfect Find starring Gabrielle Union and currently streaming on Netflix. They begin by describing the premise of the movie, how Numa got involved with the project, and her process preparing to direct Gabrielle. Next, Larry and Numa examine how improv factored into the on-screen performances, what it takes to make a successful romantic comedy, and Perrier’s personal journey through the entertainment industry (10:58). They end the pod by discussing their time working together on Reasonable Doubt, Numa’s production of The Legend of Black Herman, and Larry’s philosophical connection to magic (37:16).

Host: Larry Wilmore

Guest: Numa Perrier

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

