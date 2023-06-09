 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Remembering the “Most Memorable All-Time WWE Bad Guy” With Montel Vontavious Porter

Plus more LA Knight stuff, Rosenberg conducts a psychological experiment on Bear, and when does a wedding toast become too long?

By Peter Rosenberg
The 2014 ESPYS - Arrivals Photo by C Flanigan/Getty Images


In this episode of the Cheap Heat Friday Something, Rosenberg flies solo for some mailbag questions about the guys’ AEW conversation from Tuesday’s episode and more LA Knight stuff. Plus Rosenberg conducts a psychological experiment on Bear, and how long is too long for the toast at a wedding reception?

After that, MVP joins Rosenberg to look back on the life and legacy of the late great Iron Sheik, who passed away this week at the age of 81 (28:17).

Host: Peter Rosenberg
Producer: Troy Farkas

