Remembering the “Most Memorable All-Time WWE Bad Guy” With Montel Vontavious Porter



In this episode of the Cheap Heat Friday Something, Rosenberg flies solo for some mailbag questions about the guys’ AEW conversation from Tuesday’s episode and more LA Knight stuff. Plus Rosenberg conducts a psychological experiment on Bear, and how long is too long for the toast at a wedding reception?

After that, MVP joins Rosenberg to look back on the life and legacy of the late great Iron Sheik, who passed away this week at the age of 81 (28:17).

Host: Peter Rosenberg

Producer: Troy Farkas

