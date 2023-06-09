 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jokic-Murray the Best Two-Man Game Ever? Plus, Chris Paul’s Potential New Team and Mailbag Time!

Austin and Pausha also discuss Jokic’s potential to go down as the best center ever

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
2023 NBA Finals - Denver Nuggets v Miami Heat


Austin and Pausha break down Game 3 of the Finals and break down why the Nuggets took a firm 2-1 lead (4:43). They discuss another dominant Jokic performance and his potential to go down as the best center ever, and then touch on Jamal Murray’s role in making them such a lethal duo (12:53). Later, they discuss which team could suit Chris Paul best (38:52), and then answer your questions with an Off Guard mailbag (52:20)!

Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Producers: Erika Cervantes and Ben Cruz

