Jokic-Murray the Best Two-Man Game Ever? Plus, Chris Paul’s Potential New Team and Mailbag Time!

Austin and Pausha break down Game 3 of the Finals and break down why the Nuggets took a firm 2-1 lead (4:43). They discuss another dominant Jokic performance and his potential to go down as the best center ever, and then touch on Jamal Murray’s role in making them such a lethal duo (12:53). Later, they discuss which team could suit Chris Paul best (38:52), and then answer your questions with an Off Guard mailbag (52:20)!
Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Producers: Erika Cervantes and Ben Cruz
