Jack Wilshere and His New Career Path ...

We’re on the road again! This time it’s the mega Soccer Aid Training camp. We’ve got none other than Arsenal ledge, super Jack Wilshere! ⚽️

Jack talks to us about the highs and lows of his career, including the injuries that prevented him from potentially becoming one of England’s all-time greats!

Jack also chats about European Cup winner Declan Rice and the superstar that he is fast becoming

This was a belting pod, and massive thank-you to Jack and all the people at Soccer Aid who helped make this happen!

Tickets for Soccer Aid For UNICEF on Sunday 11 June 2023 at Old Trafford, are still available via www.socceraid.org.uk/tickets, with a family of four able to attend for just £60—two adults and two children.

