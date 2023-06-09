 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA Game 4 Preview and Belmont Stakes Bets With Michael Joyce

The guys also preview the Taylor-Lopez fight

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
The East Coast Bias boys recap Game 3 and discuss what makes Denver’s offense so good (1:00). Then, Raheem reveals tonight’s bet for The Hundred (12:00), and they share their favorite bets for Game 4 (16:00). Next, JJ is joined by FanDuel TV’s Michael Joyce to learn more about Saturday’s Belmont Stakes (27:00). Finally, they close the show by previewing the Taylor-Lopez fight (39:00).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Guest: Michael Joyce
Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

