Mets Get Swept in Atlanta, and Brian Barrett Previews Yankees–Red Sox



‌(0:48) — TWITTER SPACES: JJ returns to Spaces to discuss the Mets being swept by the Braves and the race in the NL East.

‌(47:48) — BRIAN BARRETT: The host of The Ringer’s Off The Pike podcast joins the show to discusses the Yankees–Red Sox rivalry and players that left the Red Sox during the offseason, before making predictions for the series this weekend.

‌We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

‌Follow JJ on Twitter: john_jastremski

‌Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Brian Barrett

Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify