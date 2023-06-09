Chris Paul Rumors, Zion’s Adventures, Draft Talk, and NBA Finals Game 4 Preview



Verno and KOC break down how the Nuggets won Game 3, and discuss how great Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have become as a duo in Denver (01:40). Is it time to discuss how we evaluate at Jokic and Murray? Also, what does Chris Paul’s future look like (35:06)? After debating the value of the Mavs’ no. 10 draft pick, Verno shares his love for one prospect in this year’s class and why he isn’t sold on one of the more highly rated prospects (42:18). The guys end the show by discussing Zion Williamson’s latest troubles (58:55).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

