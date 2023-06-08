Champions League Final Betting Preview, Plus Messi to MLS

Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr preview Saturday’s Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan, including what chance they give the Italian team to pull off an upset and some best bets (3:47). Then, they weigh in on Messi coming to MLS and joining Inter Miami (27:10), discuss some early transfer news—like Benzema and Kane—and close it out with a quick look at the USMNT’s Nations League roster (47:07).
Hosts: Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr
Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson
