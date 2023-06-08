 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Champions League Final Betting Preview, Plus Messi to MLS

And later, Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr close it out with a quick look at the USMNT’s Nations League roster

By Steve Ceruti
PSG vs Clermont Foot - French Ligue 1 Photo by Ibrahim Ezzat/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images


‌Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr preview Saturday’s Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan, including what chance they give the Italian team to pull off an upset and some best bets (3:47). Then, they weigh in on Messi coming to MLS and joining Inter Miami (27:10), discuss some early transfer news—like Benzema and Kane—and close it out with a quick look at the USMNT’s Nations League roster (47:07).‌

Hosts: Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr
Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer Gambling Show

The Latest

Eagles OTA Observations

Sheil was at the final day of Eagles OTAs and has a few observations he wants to go over with E.J. Smith

By Sheil Kapadia

What the Writers Really Fear About AI in Hollywood

John Lopez joins to discuss why AI is a key issue in the entertainment industry

By Matthew Belloni

Our Favorite Shows of 2023 So Far, Plus the Max Report Card and the Upcoming Summer TV Slate

Chris and Andy discuss what they’ve enjoyed watching this year and look ahead to shows like ‘Black Mirror’ and ‘Secret Invasion’

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

A Fanatics Scandal? Plus, Elly De La Cruz’s Hobby Explosion

The guys also talk ‘The Lord of the Rings’ news and the Druw Jones bounty

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Van Lathan on Zion Williamson’s Antics, Morant’s Potential Long-Term Suspension, and the Ever-Changing Media Landscape Around the Modern Athlete

Plus, the guys close with their Real Ones of the Week!

By Logan Murdock and Van Lathan

Nuggets Defeat Heat in Game 3, Jokic’s Legendary Stat Line, and Did Denver Figure Out Miami’s Zone?

Plus, debating the most versatile defender prospects and the biggest home-run swings in the NBA draft

By Kevin O'Connor, Wosny Lambre, and 2 more