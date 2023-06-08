 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The UCL Final and How Saudi Arabia Will Affect Football

James Allcott discusses the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan, the recent moves by the Saudi Pro League and more

By James Lawrence Allcott

James Allcott welcomes back @Rimedi to discuss some big topics: the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan (14:58), the recent moves by the Saudi Pro League and what the huge sums of money being doled out to some of the best players in the world mean for football going forward (38:15). Will the money provided by the state give the league a platform to get to the top five? And will we see a restructuring of European football and, more important, the Champions League?

Host: James Allcott
Guest: Rimedi
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

