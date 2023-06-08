 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

RIP the Iron Sheik, Adam Cole Vs. MJF, and the Nikola Jokic of Wrestling

The guys also give their takes on ‘Monday Night Raw,’ including Seth Rollins’s main-event title defense

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
17th Annual ESPY Awards - ESPY’s Celebration Of Champions Athlete Kickoff


This week, David and Kaz are joined by comedian Dan Soder to dive into another week in the world of professional wrestling. Today’s topics include:

  • A look back at the career of the Iron Sheik (02:00)
  • Reactions to last night’s Dynamite, including MJF and Adam Cole’s face-off (20:00)
  • Takes on Monday Night Raw, including Seth Rollins’s main-event title defense (1:01:00)

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Guest: Dan Soder
Producer: Jonathan Kermah

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

