RIP the Iron Sheik, Adam Cole Vs. MJF, and the Nikola Jokic of Wrestling

This week, David and Kaz are joined by comedian Dan Soder to dive into another week in the world of professional wrestling. Today’s topics include:
- A look back at the career of the Iron Sheik (02:00)
- Reactions to last night’s Dynamite, including MJF and Adam Cole’s face-off (20:00)
- Takes on Monday Night Raw, including Seth Rollins’s main-event title defense (1:01:00)
Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Guest: Dan Soder
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
