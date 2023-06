Two people fell in love at university, and then they started writing good pop songs. Decades later, they still can’t see what the big deal is, but they released three albums as the Sundays, and people never got over it. NPR editor Hazel Cills joins us to discuss the idyllic sounds and reasonable attitudes of this short-lived, yet perpetually ongoing band.

