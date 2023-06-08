The Jokic-Murray Combo Makes History in Game 3, Plus the Chris Paul Derby Begins



Justin, Rob, and Wos recap the Denver Nuggets winning Game 3 of the NBA Finals on the road, headlined by 30-point triple-doubles for Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. They discuss Christian Braun’s breakout game, Jimmy Butler’s impact, and possible adjustments for the Miami Heat (3:03). Then, they sort through all of the news about Chris Paul potentially being waived by the Phoenix Suns, and discuss the best possible landing spots for the veteran point guard if he does leave Phoenix (40:20).

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre

Producer: Isaiah Blakely

Additional Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz

