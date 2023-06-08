 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Jokic-Murray Combo Makes History in Game 3, Plus the Chris Paul Derby Begins

Justin, Rob, and Wos recap the Denver Nuggets winning Game 3 of the NBA Finals on the road, headlined by 30-point triple-doubles for Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
DENVER NUGGETS VS MIAMI HEAT, NBA PLAYOFFS Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post


Justin, Rob, and Wos recap the Denver Nuggets winning Game 3 of the NBA Finals on the road, headlined by 30-point triple-doubles for Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. They discuss Christian Braun’s breakout game, Jimmy Butler’s impact, and possible adjustments for the Miami Heat (3:03). Then, they sort through all of the news about Chris Paul potentially being waived by the Phoenix Suns, and discuss the best possible landing spots for the veteran point guard if he does leave Phoenix (40:20).

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Group Chat

The Latest

Joker’s Wild in Miami, CP3’s Future, CNN Turmoil, and Streaming TV Chaos With Kevin Wildes, Dave Jacoby, and Matt Belloni

Bill, Kevin Wildes, and David Jacoby discuss the Denver Nuggets’ dominating win over the Miami Heat in Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Finals, Nikola Jokic becoming the indisputable best player in the league, and the road map for Miami

By Bill Simmons, David Jacoby, and 1 more

Jamal Murray Delivers an NBA Finals Performance for the Ages

The Nuggets have not one, but two stars who can do it all. In Game 3, Denver’s point guard matched his MVP teammate’s 30-point triple-double, and reminded everyone just how talented he really is.

By Michael Pina

The Best HBO Drama Series of All Time

Vote on the greatest HBO drama of all time: ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘The Sopranos,’ ‘The Wire,’ or ‘The Leftovers’

By Dave Gonzales, Neil Miller, and 1 more

Dave’s Vision and What It Means for Food in the Future

Dave, Chris, and Euno consider the effect that the Apple Vision Pro will have on the future of experiential eating and entertainment as a whole

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

‘Love Island’ Season 3 Recap: Season Finale, and Where Are They Now?

In the conclusion to their Season 3 rewatch, Juliet and Callie discuss what has happened to the cast since the season aired

By Juliet Litman and Callie Curry

Outlining the Biggest CBB Story Lines and Kyle’s Wedding Special With Jim Cunningham

Tate Frazier runs through the biggest headlines of the college basketball offseason

By Tate Frazier