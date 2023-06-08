Nuggets Defeat Heat in Game 3, Jokic’s Legendary Stat Line, and Did Denver Figure Out Miami’s Zone?

Kevin O’Connor is joined by Wosny Lambre to recap Game 3 of the NBA Finals and Nikola Jokic’s all-time stat line to take control of the series. Then, KOC breaks down why the Suns waived Chris Paul and what’s next for the future Hall of Famer. Plus, Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann join the show to preview the NBA draft’s most versatile defenders and biggest home-run swing prospects.
Host: Kevin O’Connor
Guests: Wosny Lambre, Tate Frazier, and J. Kyle Mann
Producers: Danny Corrales, Tucker Tashjian, Gibson Pyper, Richie Bozek, and Aleya Zenieris
