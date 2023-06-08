 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Nuggets Defeat Heat in Game 3, Jokic’s Legendary Stat Line, and Did Denver Figure Out Miami’s Zone?

Plus, debating the most versatile defender prospects and the biggest home-run swings in the NBA draft

By Kevin O'Connor, Wosny Lambre, Tate Frazier, and J. Kyle Mann

Kevin O’Connor is joined by Wosny Lambre to recap Game 3 of the NBA Finals and Nikola Jokic’s all-time stat line to take control of the series. Then, KOC breaks down why the Suns waived Chris Paul and what’s next for the future Hall of Famer. Plus, Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann join the show to preview the NBA draft’s most versatile defenders and biggest home-run swing prospects.

Host: Kevin O’Connor
Guests: Wosny Lambre, Tate Frazier, and J. Kyle Mann
Producers: Danny Corrales, Tucker Tashjian, Gibson Pyper, Richie Bozek, and Aleya Zenieris

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Thru The Ringer

The Latest

Jokic’s Historic Game 3 and Chris Paul’s Future, Plus a Wembanyama Rant and More NBA Draft Talk With Kevin O’Connor

Ryen breaks down Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat before KOC joins to talk Victor Wembanyama and the best choice at no. 2 in the NBA draft

By Ryen Russillo and Kevin O'Connor

The UCL Final and How Saudi Arabia Will Affect Football

James Allcott discusses the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan, the recent moves by the Saudi Pro League and more

By James Lawrence Allcott

RIP the Iron Sheik, Adam Cole Vs. MJF, and the Nikola Jokic of Wrestling

The guys also give their takes on ‘Monday Night Raw,’ including Seth Rollins’s main-event title defense

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

‘The Kardashians’ on Hulu Season 3, Episode 3

Amelia and Zack break down the dating rumors between Kylie and Timothée Chalamet and react to the best moments from the show

By Amelia Wedemeyer

The Iron Sheik Broke the Mold

Over the course of a turbulent and exciting career, the Iranian wrestler bridged the past and present

By Oliver Lee Bateman

West Ham Win the Conference League and Messi to Inter Miami

Musa and Ryan chat about West Ham winning their first major trophy in 43 years after the Hammers beat Fiorentina to win the Europa Conference League in Prague and more

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga