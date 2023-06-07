Is LA Knight Just 2023 Eugene? Plus ‘Dark Side of the Ring’ Cocreators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener Join the Show.



Ben, Khal, and Brian kick off the show by paying their respects to WWE Hall of Famer the Iron Sheik, who recently passed away. Then they jump into the biggest headlines of the week, including:

Liv Morgan confirming the severity of her injury (9:11)

WWE slowly building Grayson Waller (16:27)

Jake the Snake ripping Bret “The Hitman” Hart (21:27)

Later, in They Said What?!, they react to Peter Rosenberg’s take on LA Knight before tapping into the Wednesday Worldwide Hotline for an interesting Bloodline hot take (30:42).

Then they are joined by Dark Side of the Ring cocreators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener, who discuss the latest episode, “Shattered: The Magnum T.A. Story” (44:48).

The crew closes the show with highlights from NXT (68:25) and a preview of tonight’s AEW Dynamite (73:48).

For an opportunity to have your hot take featured on They Said What?!, leave a voicemail at 202-417-8160.

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters

Guests: Evan Husney and Jason Eisener

Producer: Brian H. Waters

