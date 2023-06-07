 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA Finals Game 2 Reaction and Game 3 Preview. Plus, PGA-LIV Merger and MLB MVP Bets.

The East Coast Bias boys discuss Michael Porter Jr.’s play, predict how Denver will respond if it drops Game 3, and give out their favorite bets

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer

The East Coast Bias boys share their thoughts on what they saw in Game 2 and use it to make predictions for Game 3 (:31). They discuss Michael Porter Jr.’s play thus far (11:01), predict how Denver will respond if it drops Game 3 (0:00), and give out their favorite bets (24:02). Plus, the boys give their opinions on the PGA-LIV golf merger (37:56) and break down the MLB MVP odds (43:54).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Producers: Mike Wargon and Donnie Beacham
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

