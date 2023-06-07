NBA Finals Game 2 Reaction and Game 3 Preview. Plus, PGA-LIV Merger and MLB MVP Bets.

The East Coast Bias boys share their thoughts on what they saw in Game 2 and use it to make predictions for Game 3 (:31). They discuss Michael Porter Jr.’s play thus far (11:01), predict how Denver will respond if it drops Game 3 (0:00), and give out their favorite bets (24:02). Plus, the boys give their opinions on the PGA-LIV golf merger (37:56) and break down the MLB MVP odds (43:54).
Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Producers: Mike Wargon and Donnie Beacham
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
Subscribe: Spotify