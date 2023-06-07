What’s the Move at No. 2? Plus, Monitoring the Rockets and a Draft-Inspired Q&A.



KOC and J. Kyle Mann discuss the latest rumors surrounding the draft, starting with what the Hornets are thinking with the second overall pick (01:15). Will it be Scoot Henderson, Brandon Miller, or a trade? The Rockets are one of the more intriguing teams in the lottery, and the guys debate what moves (if any) they can make to contend for a playoff spot next season (11:34). The Ringer’s NBA Draft Guide was recently updated, so KOC shares his motives for some of the risers and fallers on his big board (17:57). Also, the guys turn to Twitter for an NBA draft Q&A (25:13).

Check out KOC’s 2023 NBA Draft Guide for all the latest prospect rankings, mock drafts, and more!

Hosts: Kevin O’Connor and J. Kyle Mann

Associate Producer: Jessie Lopez

Additional Production Support: Ben Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify