What’s the Move at No. 2? Plus, Monitoring the Rockets and a Draft-Inspired Q&A.

KOC also talks about who rose and who fell in his latest update of The Ringer’s NBA Draft Guide

By Kevin O'Connor and J. Kyle Mann
KOC and J. Kyle Mann discuss the latest rumors surrounding the draft, starting with what the Hornets are thinking with the second overall pick (01:15). Will it be Scoot Henderson, Brandon Miller, or a trade? The Rockets are one of the more intriguing teams in the lottery, and the guys debate what moves (if any) they can make to contend for a playoff spot next season (11:34). The Ringer’s NBA Draft Guide was recently updated, so KOC shares his motives for some of the risers and fallers on his big board (17:57). Also, the guys turn to Twitter for an NBA draft Q&A (25:13).

Hosts: Kevin O’Connor and J. Kyle Mann
Associate Producer: Jessie Lopez
Additional Production Support: Ben Cruz

