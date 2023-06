Seerat and Michael start the pod by sharing their reactions to and insights from Miami’s victory over Denver in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. They then preview Game 3 by talking about their expectations of Jimmy Butler going forward, and what the Nuggets can do to combat the Heat’s complex defensive scheme (20:16).

Hosts: Seerat Sohi and Michael Pina

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz

