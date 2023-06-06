How Will the Nuggets Respond? Plus, Pick Your Poison With Jokic and a LeBron Power Play?

The Heat even the series against the Nuggets, and Verno and KOC discuss how the Heat took Game 2, Michael Malone’s comment about the team’s effort, Jimmy Butler’s brilliant facilitating, and Michael Porter Jr.’s poor performance (01:31). While Erik Spoelstra downplayed the idea of trying to make Nikola Jokic a scorer, could this be a key to beating Denver (21:29)? Also, the guys debate if Kyrie Irving is truly trying to bring LeBron James to Dallas (37:22).
Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez
