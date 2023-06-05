 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Taylor Swift and Matt Healy’s Breakup, Yacht Season, and More

Plus, talking Shakira and Lewis Hamilton dating rumors

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Photo by Natasha Moustache/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management


The ladies are back at it with another episode full of celebrity news. Starting off, the ladies ponder over the latest and not-so-greatest Taylor Swift breakup, this time with three-week boyfriend Matt Healy, and what this means for Taylor’s reputation (:40). Next, yacht season is officially upon us, and Juliet and Amanda discuss all there is to know, featuring Jeff Bezos’s $500 million yacht with a sculpture of fiancée Lauren Sánchez, which was spotted at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival (19:38). Also spotted at the festival and on their yachts were David Zaslav (30:41) and Leonardo DiCaprio (31:47). Lastly, they discuss Shakira being spotted next to Lewis Hamilton at the Formula One Spanish Grand Prix amid dating rumors (36:36) and more!

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Producer: Jade Whaley

