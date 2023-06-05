Barcelona Regain the Women’s Champions League, Zlatan and Joaquín Retire, and Benzema Bids Goodbye

After covering the men’s FA Cup final with Ian on Wrighty’s House, Musa and Ryan wrap up some of the weekend’s other goings-on, starting with Barcelona Femení regaining the Champions League (03:52). There’s chat about RB Leipzig retaining the DFB-Pokal (12:09), the final match days in Ligue 1, La Liga and Serie A, Celtic completing the treble, as well as Ange Postecoglou’s rumored departure to Spurs, Toby Alderweireld winning the league for Royal Antwerp, and much more! In Part 2, they discuss the retirements of Zlatan Ibrahimović and Joaquín, plus Karim Benzema leaving Real Madrid after 14 years (30:24).
Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS