 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Barcelona Regain the Women’s Champions League, Zlatan and Joaquín Retire, and Benzema Bids Goodbye

Musa and Ryan discuss all the major events from the weekend, including Celtic clinching the treble, Royal Antwerp’s win, and more!

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
FC Barcelona v VfL Wolfsburg - UEFA Women’s Champions League Final 2022/23 Photo by Ramsey Cardy - Sportsfile/UEFA via Getty Images


After covering the men’s FA Cup final with Ian on Wrighty’s House, Musa and Ryan wrap up some of the weekend’s other goings-on, starting with Barcelona Femení regaining the Champions League (03:52). There’s chat about RB Leipzig retaining the DFB-Pokal (12:09), the final match days in Ligue 1, La Liga and Serie A, Celtic completing the treble, as well as Ange Postecoglou’s rumored departure to Spurs, Toby Alderweireld winning the league for Royal Antwerp, and much more! In Part 2, they discuss the retirements of Zlatan Ibrahimović and Joaquín, plus Karim Benzema leaving Real Madrid after 14 years (30:24).

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Stadio: A Football Podcast

The Latest

Shannon Sharpe, Chuck Todd, and the CNN Meltdown for Dummies

Bryan and David also discuss their main takeaways from Tim Alberta’s piece about Chris Licht

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

How Can the Hobby Improve? Plus, Understanding Population Reports With Ryan Stuczynski.

Mike and Jesse also break down some potential solutions for the biggest complaints people have about the hobby

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Howard Beck on the Miami Heat Stealing Game 2, Defending Nikola Jokic, and Kyrie Irving Wanting LeBron James in Dallas

The NBA sportswriter joins Logan and Raja to break down Game 2 of the NBA Finals and make predictions for Game 3

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Is ‘The Idol’ Provocative or Just Flat? Plus, Padma Lakshmi to Leave ‘Top Chef,’ and the DGA Gets a Deal.

Chris and Andy discuss who should replace Padma Lakshmi on ‘Top Chef’ and decide whether Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye turns in a good performance on HBO’s ‘The Idol’

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Does the Bloodline Story Need the WWE Undisputed Championship?

David, Khal, and Brian also discuss WWE’s deal with Twitch, Bryan Danielson calling out Kazuchika Okada, and much more

By David Shoemaker, Khal Davenport, and 1 more

‘Love Island’ Season 3 Recap: Episodes 43-47

Juliet and Callie give their opinions on the islanders who got voted off, discuss which dates they would choose, and share their thoughts on "Dr. Marcel"

By Juliet Litman and Callie Curry