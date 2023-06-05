Does the Bloodline Story Need the WWE Undisputed Championship?

David kicks off The Ringer Wrestling Show’s week of content with Khal and Brian from Wednesday Worldwide, and they discuss the following:
- Lacey Evans and Sgt. Slaughter’s daughter’s Twitter beef (:30)
- Which title does Cody Rhodes get first? (8:50)
- Predictable Money in the Bank qualifiers? (16:43)
- The Bloodline story line takes another turn (23:57)
- Roman Reigns presented with a new championship (30:00)
- Bryan Danielson calls out Kazuchika Okada for AEW Forbidden Door (39:54)
- WWE signs deal with Twitch (55:22)
Hosts: David Shoemaker, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters
Producer: Brian H. Waters
