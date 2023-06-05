 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Does the Bloodline Story Need the WWE Undisputed Championship?

David, Khal, and Brian also discuss WWE’s deal with Twitch, Bryan Danielson calling out Kazuchika Okada, and much more

By David Shoemaker, Khal Davenport, and Brian Waters
WWE


David kicks off The Ringer Wrestling Show’s week of content with Khal and Brian from Wednesday Worldwide, and they discuss the following:

  • Lacey Evans and Sgt. Slaughter’s daughter’s Twitter beef (:30)
  • Which title does Cody Rhodes get first? (8:50)
  • Predictable Money in the Bank qualifiers? (16:43)
  • The Bloodline story line takes another turn (23:57)
  • Roman Reigns presented with a new championship (30:00)
  • Bryan Danielson calls out Kazuchika Okada for AEW Forbidden Door (39:54)
  • WWE signs deal with Twitch (55:22)

Be sure to check out videos on the brand-new Ringer TikTok account @‌RingerWrestling.

Hosts: David Shoemaker, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Masked Man Show

The Latest

‘Love Island’ Season 3 Recap: Episodes 43-47

Juliet and Callie give their opinions on the islanders who got voted off, discuss which dates they would choose, and share their thoughts on "Dr. Marcel"

By Juliet Litman and Callie Curry

Ben and Goldbridge CLASH Over the Team of the Season!

Ben and Mark are joined by Will Brazier to see if it’s possible to agree on the best 11 players of this incredible season

By Ben Foster

Barcelona Pull Off Memorable Comeback as Wolfsburg Falter in UWCL Final Again

The ‘Counter Pressed’ crew run through the epic UEFA Women’s Champions League final between Barcelona and Wolfsburg

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes

Did Nikola Jokic Dominate Just Like the Heat Wanted Him To?

Whether or not Miami "forced" Denver’s star to be a scorer in Game 2 can be debated (see: Spoelstra, Erik). Was Sunday a results-based coincidence? Or did Miami find something while squaring the Finals?

By Michael Pina

Nicky T on Yankees-Dodgers, Mets Swept By Blue Jays, and AMA

JJ recaps Game 2 of the NBA Finals, and Nick Turturro returns to talk about the Yankees’ series win over the Dodgers

By John Jastremski

Black Cologne

Jason dives into Heat-Nuggets and opines about Chicago Bears CEO Kevin Warren and the team’s possible future stadium locations

By Jason Goff