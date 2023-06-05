Nicky T on Yankees-Dodgers, Mets Swept By Blue Jays, and AMA



(1:28) — YANKEES: The Yankees make it three straight series wins as they take two in L.A. and have to deal with more injuries with Nestor Cortes heading to the IL.

(6:58) — METS: The Mets can’t find any consistency, as they get swept by the Blue Jays and now have to face the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves.

(14:28) — NBA FINALS: JJ recaps Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

(19:16) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees, Mets, and an AMA session with JJ.

(42:44) — NICKY T: Actor and friend of the show Nick Turturro returns to talk about the Yankees’ series win over the Dodgers, Aaron Judge, and his views on the Yankees’ season.

(59:18) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Twitter: @john_jastremski

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Nick Turturro

Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify‌