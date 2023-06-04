 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Potential Jaylen Brown Trades

Plus, Ian Cundall on a tough Sox weekend and Mayer mania

By Brian Barrett
Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images


Brian discusses whether the Celtics should offer Jaylen Brown a supermax contract, and does a Metric Man breakdown of some of Brown’s stats before laying out a couple of potential trades involving the All-Star performer (0:45). Then, Brian chats with the director of scouting for SoxProspects.com, Ian Cundall, about the Red Sox’s defensive struggles, the bout of injuries the team is dealing with, an update on Marcelo Mayer’s journey in the minors, and more (33:00). Brian ends with a few listener calls (1:13:40).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Ian Cundall
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

