Manchester City Win the FA Cup, Barcelona Win the Women’s Champions League Final, and more



It’s the final Wrighty’s House of the season, where Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn to chat about Manchester City’s win over Manchester United in the FA Cup final (01:00) to secure their second part of the treble. They chat about the game and the impressive performances before a brief chat about Barcelona Femeni’s Champions League final win, Celtic securing the treble, and more (28:24).

Host: Ian Wright

Guests: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga

Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman

Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

