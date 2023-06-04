 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Manchester City Win the FA Cup, Barcelona Win the Women’s Champions League Final, and more

It’s the final Wrighty’s House of the season, where Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn to chat about Manchester City’s win over Manchester United in the FA Cup final

By Ian Wright, Ryan Hunn, and Musa Okwonga
Manchester City v Manchester United: Emirates FA Cup Final Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images


It’s the final Wrighty’s House of the season, where Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn to chat about Manchester City’s win over Manchester United in the FA Cup final (01:00) to secure their second part of the treble. They chat about the game and the impressive performances before a brief chat about Barcelona Femeni’s Champions League final win, Celtic securing the treble, and more (28:24).

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

