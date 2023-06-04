What’s the Heat’s Move in Game 2? Plus, Next Steps for New Coaching Hires.

Justin, Rob, and Wos preview Game 2 of the NBA Finals and talk about the moves Miami can make to compete with Denver. (02:00). They discuss if Game 1 was Miami’s best opportunity, if there’s anybody else from the Heat that can attack Denver in the paint, and whether more minutes should be given to Haywood Highsmith and Kevin Love. After, they discuss the next steps for the Suns, Pistons, and Sixers after their recent coaching hires (28:29).
Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
Additional Production Support: Ben Cruz
