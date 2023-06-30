Knicks Interested in James Harden? Yankees Leave Oakland With Series Win, and Sal Licata on the Mets’ Heartbreak.



‌(2:15) — METS: The Mets fail to capitalize on a late-game rally, and fail to win a series in June. Steven Cohen addressed some of the team’s issues, but there are more.

(13:00) — YANKEES: Coming off the high of Domingo German’s perfect game, the Yankees finish the job in Oakland and head to St. Louis to face the Cardinals.

(16:30) — KNICKS: Reports have linked James Harden to the Knicks, along with other free agents like Donte DiVincenzo.

(22:37) — SAL LICATA: WFAN’s Sal Licata returns to discuss Cohen’s comments, the Mets finding new ways to lose, and his new role at WFAN.

(38:05) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and Mets.

‌We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

‌Follow JJ on Twitter.

‌Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Sal Licata

Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify