Knicks Interested in James Harden? Yankees Leave Oakland With Series Win, and Sal Licata on the Mets’ Heartbreak.

(2:15) — METS: The Mets fail to capitalize on a late-game rally, and fail to win a series in June. Steven Cohen addressed some of the team’s issues, but there are more.
(13:00) — YANKEES: Coming off the high of Domingo German’s perfect game, the Yankees finish the job in Oakland and head to St. Louis to face the Cardinals.
(16:30) — KNICKS: Reports have linked James Harden to the Knicks, along with other free agents like Donte DiVincenzo.
(22:37) — SAL LICATA: WFAN’s Sal Licata returns to discuss Cohen’s comments, the Mets finding new ways to lose, and his new role at WFAN.
(38:05) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and Mets.
Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Sal Licata
Producer: Stefan Anderson
