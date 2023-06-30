 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Knicks Interested in James Harden? Yankees Leave Oakland With Series Win, and Sal Licata on the Mets' Heartbreak.

Plus, looking ahead to the New York Yankees' upcoming series with the St. Louis Cardinals

By John Jastremski
‌(2:15) — METS: The Mets fail to capitalize on a late-game rally, and fail to win a series in June. Steven Cohen addressed some of the team’s issues, but there are more.

(13:00) — YANKEES: Coming off the high of Domingo German’s perfect game, the Yankees finish the job in Oakland and head to St. Louis to face the Cardinals.

(16:30) — KNICKS: Reports have linked James Harden to the Knicks, along with other free agents like Donte DiVincenzo.

(22:37) — SAL LICATA: WFAN’s Sal Licata returns to discuss Cohen’s comments, the Mets finding new ways to lose, and his new role at WFAN.

(38:05) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and Mets.

‌Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Sal Licata
Producer: Stefan Anderson

