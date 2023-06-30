 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

James Harden Opts in and Requests a Trade

Plus, reflecting on the snowball effect of the Ben Simmons trade

By Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer
Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images


Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer react to James Harden’s decision to opt in to his $35.6 million player option for next season and his request to be traded from the Sixers. They discuss what a return for the former MVP would look like, talk about the Daryl Morey era in Philly, and look back at the snowball effect of the Ben Simmons trade.

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer
Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson
Music Composed By: Jackson Greenberg and Teddy Grossman

