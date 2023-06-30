James Harden Opts in and Requests a Trade



Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer react to James Harden’s decision to opt in to his $35.6 million player option for next season and his request to be traded from the Sixers. They discuss what a return for the former MVP would look like, talk about the Daryl Morey era in Philly, and look back at the snowball effect of the Ben Simmons trade.

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out theringer.com/RG to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer

Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson

Music Composed By: Jackson Greenberg and Teddy Grossman

Subscribe: Spotify