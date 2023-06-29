James Harden on the Move, Kyrie Irving’s Future, and the Next Bruce Brown



Verno and KOC debate where James Harden will land after he opted into his contract with the 76ers and now expects to be traded (01:10). Which interested teams are the best fit for Harden, and what could Daryl Morey get in return for him? They also discuss the Kings’ re-signing of Harrison Barnes, which teams could give the Lakers trouble when it comes to matching an offer sheet for Austin Reaves, and which free agent has the best chance to be this year’s Bruce Brown (28:54).

