James Harden on the Move, Kyrie Irving’s Future, and the Next Bruce Brown

Verno and KOC also chat about the Kings’ decision to re-sign Harrison Barnes

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
2023 NBA Playoffs- Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images


Verno and KOC debate where James Harden will land after he opted into his contract with the 76ers and now expects to be traded (01:10). Which interested teams are the best fit for Harden, and what could Daryl Morey get in return for him? They also discuss the Kings’ re-signing of Harrison Barnes, which teams could give the Lakers trouble when it comes to matching an offer sheet for Austin Reaves, and which free agent has the best chance to be this year’s Bruce Brown (28:54).

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out theringer.com/RG to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

