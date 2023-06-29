Is This a Boring Year for NBA Free Agency? Plus, Why Kyrie Irving to the Suns Can’t Work.

Logan and Raja open by discussing what it’s like to be a retired NBA player during the offseason and the last time Raja almost convinced himself to make a comeback to the league (2:59). Next, they preview the upcoming NBA free agency period, debate whether or not it will have significant implications for the year ahead, and explain what it’s like for a journeyman role player during this time (13:05). Later, the guys walk through this year’s top free agents and pick their dream destinations for each player before touching on the rumors about Kyrie Irving going to Phoenix (30:41). Finally, the guys close with their Real Ones of the Week (52:00).
Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS