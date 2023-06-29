 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Is This a Boring Year for NBA Free Agency? Plus, Why Kyrie Irving to the Suns Can’t Work.

Logan and Raja preview the upcoming NBA free agency period and debate whether it will have significant implications for the year ahead

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Sacramento Kings v Dallas Mavericks Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images


Logan and Raja open by discussing what it’s like to be a retired NBA player during the offseason and the last time Raja almost convinced himself to make a comeback to the league (2:59). Next, they preview the upcoming NBA free agency period, debate whether or not it will have significant implications for the year ahead, and explain what it’s like for a journeyman role player during this time (13:05). Later, the guys walk through this year’s top free agents and pick their dream destinations for each player before touching on the rumors about Kyrie Irving going to Phoenix (30:41). Finally, the guys close with their Real Ones of the Week (52:00).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

