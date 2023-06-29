 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Forecasting the Future of the NCAA, Paolo Vs. Italy, and Conference Realignment Concerns With Nicole Auerbach

Tate and The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach dive deep into the latest college basketball buzz

By Tate Frazier
Cleveland Cavaliers v Orlando Magic Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images


The Ringer’s Tate Frazier shares his thoughts on Paolo Banchero’s decision to declare for Team USA over Italy in the upcoming FIBA World Cup (1:45) before he is joined by The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach to discuss a range of college basketball topics, including the waning severity of NCAA punishments, state NIL laws vs. NCAA rules, conference realignment, the transfer portal, palpable buzz for the 2024 NCAA women’s tournament, and more (10:34). Then, Tate closes the show with some shout-outs (40:24).

Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: Nicole Auerbach
Producer: Kyle Crichton

