The Most Interesting Teams, Trade Targets, and Free Agents of the 2023 Offseason



Justin, Rob, and Wos discuss some of the most compelling teams, trade targets, and free agents this offseason. They discuss what the Lakers and Spurs could do this offseason (5:03), the best places for Karl-Anthony Towns if he were to get traded, where some intriguing free agents like Brook Lopez and Fred VanVleet could end up (28:12), and much more.

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre

Producer: Isaiah Blakely

Additional Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz

