One of These Teams Needs to Take Me for a Ride



Jason starts the pod by sharing his excitement for the Blackhawks’ no. 1 pick in the draft, and he hopes that it will propel them above the mediocrity surrounding the other Chicago sports teams. Next, he marvels at Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani’s historic talents and wonders why MLB has yet to tap into his marketability (17:51). Finally, Jason is joined by Phil Thompson from the Chicago Tribune to discuss the Hawks’ projected selection of Connor Bedard and how he could uplift hockey in the Second City for years to come (36:20).

Host: Jason Goff

Guest: Phil Thompson

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

