One of These Teams Needs to Take Me for a Ride

Jason shares his excitement for the Chicago Blackhawks’ no. 1 pick in the draft and their potential draft pick, Connor Bedard

By Jason Goff
2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Top Prospects Media Availability Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images


Jason starts the pod by sharing his excitement for the Blackhawks’ no. 1 pick in the draft, and he hopes that it will propel them above the mediocrity surrounding the other Chicago sports teams. Next, he marvels at Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani’s historic talents and wonders why MLB has yet to tap into his marketability (17:51). Finally, Jason is joined by Phil Thompson from the Chicago Tribune to discuss the Hawks’ projected selection of Connor Bedard and how he could uplift hockey in the Second City for years to come (36:20).

Leave us a message on the Full Go listener line at 773-359-3103 or write to us at TheFullGo@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you!

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Phil Thompson
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

