NBA Draft Leftovers, Best/Worst Fits, and Looking Ahead to the Offseason

KOC and J. Kyle Mann also discuss their expectations for this year’s Summer League

By Kevin O'Connor and J. Kyle Mann
2023 NBA Draft Pick Portraits and Press Conferences Photo by Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images


KOC and the returning J. Kyle Mann react to last week’s NBA draft, beginning with Ausar Thompson’s near-perfect fit with the Pistons and the questionable picks made by the Magic (04:30). The guys debate Cam Whitmore’s role in Houston, and KOC shares why he didn’t like the Bucks’ draft picks of Andre Jackson Jr. and Chris Livingston (22:08). Also, the guys discuss the rest of the Spurs picks outside of Victor Wembanyama, as well as how much we will see of Leonard Miller, who got drafted to the Timberwolves (28:06). Finally, they discuss the future implications for the Blazers after they drafted Scoot Henderson, and they predict how eclectic the crowd will be at this year’s Summer League for Wemby’s potential debut (36:01).

Check out KOC’s 2023 NBA Draft Guide for all the draft grades and more!

Hosts: Kevin O’Connor and J. Kyle Mann
Associate Producer: Jessie Lopez
Additional Production Support: Ben Cruz

