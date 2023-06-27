Free Agency Primer With Michael Pina



Brian chats with The Ringer’s Michael Pina about the Marcus Smart–Kristaps Porzingis trade, whether more moves are coming for the Celtics, other notable transactions from around the NBA, and more (0:30). Then, Brian offers up a few last thoughts on the Celtics before taking a listener call on the Patriots (42:20). He ends by discussing the Bruins’ offseason, their recent trade, and what comes next for the team after their disappointing finish (55:30).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Michael Pina

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify