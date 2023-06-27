How Does the John Collins Trade Affect the Hawks and Jazz?



Seerat and Michael get together to share their reactions and insights to the trade that sent John Collins from the Hawks to the Jazz. They examine the transaction from both Atlanta’s and Utah’s perspectives and discuss what this means for Collins going forward. They then take a look at the most enticing free agents still on the market and debate the perfect possible landing spots for each of them (20:25).

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming, please check out theringer.com/RG to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: Seerat Sohi and Michael Pina

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS