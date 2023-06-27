 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How Does the John Collins Trade Affect the Hawks and Jazz?

Plus, dream trade destinations for the big NBA free agents

By Seerat Sohi and Michael Pina
Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images


Seerat and Michael get together to share their reactions and insights to the trade that sent John Collins from the Hawks to the Jazz. They examine the transaction from both Atlanta’s and Utah’s perspectives and discuss what this means for Collins going forward. They then take a look at the most enticing free agents still on the market and debate the perfect possible landing spots for each of them (20:25).

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming, please check out theringer.com/RG to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: Seerat Sohi and Michael Pina
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Answer

The Latest

10 Crucial Lessons From 2022

The guys look back on what they learned last year as they prepare for the new season

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more

The Harrison Ford Hall of Fame

With ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ coming out soon, Sean, Amanda, and Chris make their selections for the 10 best Harrison Ford films

By Sean Fennessey, Amanda Dobbins, and 1 more

The Countdown to Mark Zuckerberg Vs. Elon Musk at UFC 300 Begins!

Plus, will Alexander Volkanovski lose his title soon?

By Petesy Carroll and Chuck Mindenhall

Airing Out the Jokic and CP3 Laundry, Jay-Z Vs. Nas, and Life Advice With Van Lathan

Russillo shares his thoughts on the John Collins trade, and Van Lathan joins to discuss his past comments on Nikola Jokic and where he stands now

By Ryen Russillo and Van Lathan

‘Money in the Bank’ Predictions, the Rhea Ripley Build, and Is Bianca Belair Turning Heel?

After engaging in some privileged wardrobe debate, the odd-shouldered Rosenberg and his cohorts SGG and Diperstein discuss why the events of ‘Forbidden Door’ surprised Rosenberg and more

By Greg Hyde and Peter Rosenberg

NFL Preview and Futures With Ben Solak, Bachelor Universe, and Scandoval With Juliet Litman

Ben Solak discusses potential landing spots for Dalvin Cook and DeAndre Hopkins, and Juliet Litman breaks down Bachelor Nation and Scandoval

By Tate Frazier, Ben Solak, and 1 more