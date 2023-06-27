‘Money in the Bank’ Predictions, the Rhea Ripley Build, and Is Bianca Belair Turning Heel?



After engaging in some privileged wardrobe debate, the odd-shouldered Rosenberg and his cohorts SGG and Diperstein discuss the following on today’s episode:

Why the events of Forbidden Door surprised Rosenberg (12:44)

Rhea Ripley’s rise and whether she’s the best female wrestler going (19:55)

Bianca Belair and whether the guys think she’s turning heel (22:16)

Why Ronda Rousey is finally tolerable (26:25)

Money in the Bank speculation (35:50)

Plus, mailbag (47:50) and SGG is a dirt sheets superstar.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Greg Hyde, Dip

Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS