‘Money in the Bank’ Predictions, the Rhea Ripley Build, and Is Bianca Belair Turning Heel?

After engaging in some privileged wardrobe debate, the odd-shouldered Rosenberg and his cohorts SGG and Diperstein discuss the following on today’s episode:
- Why the events of Forbidden Door surprised Rosenberg (12:44)
- Rhea Ripley’s rise and whether she’s the best female wrestler going (19:55)
- Bianca Belair and whether the guys think she’s turning heel (22:16)
- Why Ronda Rousey is finally tolerable (26:25)
- Money in the Bank speculation (35:50)
Plus, mailbag (47:50) and SGG is a dirt sheets superstar.
Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Greg Hyde, Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas
