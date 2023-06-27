 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Money in the Bank’ Predictions, the Rhea Ripley Build, and Is Bianca Belair Turning Heel?

After engaging in some privileged wardrobe debate, the odd-shouldered Rosenberg and his cohorts SGG and Diperstein discuss why the events of ‘Forbidden Door’ surprised Rosenberg and more

By Greg Hyde and Peter Rosenberg
WWE


After engaging in some privileged wardrobe debate, the odd-shouldered Rosenberg and his cohorts SGG and Diperstein discuss the following on today’s episode:

  • Why the events of Forbidden Door surprised Rosenberg (12:44)
  • Rhea Ripley’s rise and whether she’s the best female wrestler going (19:55)
  • Bianca Belair and whether the guys think she’s turning heel (22:16)
  • Why Ronda Rousey is finally tolerable (26:25)
  • Money in the Bank speculation (35:50)

Plus, mailbag (47:50) and SGG is a dirt sheets superstar.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Greg Hyde, Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

