Dame’s Future, KAT Trades, Wemby, and Underrated Free Agents

Verno and KOC discuss all the latest around Damian Lillard, who remains a Blazer for now (02:08). Can Portland finally build a championship-caliber team around Dame (10:37)? The guys discuss the Hawks finally trading John Collins, the thinking behind the Timberwolves re-signing Naz Reid, as well as Victor Wembanyama’s decision to skip FIBA and the hope to see him at Summer League (22:13). Also, what to expect from this year’s free agency, which begins on Friday (39:00).
Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez
