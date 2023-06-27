 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dame’s Future, KAT Trades, Wemby, and Underrated Free Agents

Verno and KOC discuss Damian Lillard, the Hawks finally trading John Collins, and Victor Wembanyama’s decision to skip FIBA

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Los Angeles Clippers v Portland Trail Blazers Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images


Verno and KOC discuss all the latest around Damian Lillard, who remains a Blazer for now (02:08). Can Portland finally build a championship-caliber team around Dame (10:37)? The guys discuss the Hawks finally trading John Collins, the thinking behind the Timberwolves re-signing Naz Reid, as well as Victor Wembanyama’s decision to skip FIBA and the hope to see him at Summer League (22:13). Also, what to expect from this year’s free agency, which begins on Friday (39:00).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

