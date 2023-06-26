 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Miller Decision, 2023 Favorite Draft Classes, and Will Wade’s Latest Violation With J. Kyle Mann

Tate and J. Kyle Mann also discuss the deleted video of Victor Wembanyama’s Spurs shootaround, Jahvon Quinerly’s entrance into the transfer portal, and West Virginia’s new interim head coach

By Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann
2023 NBA Draft Pick Portraits and Press Conferences


The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by J. Kyle Mann to discuss Brandon Miller being selected second overall by Tate’s Charlotte Hornets, a little backstory behind the decision, and Michael Jordan’s role in the pick, as well as the deleted video of Victor Wembanyama’s Spurs shootaround (1:41), before picking their favorite 2023 NBA team rookie classes (29:52). Then, they close the show with shout-outs including Jahvon Quinerly’s entrance into the transfer portal and West Virginia’s new interim head coach (51:07).

Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: J. Kyle Mann
Producer: Kyle Crichton

