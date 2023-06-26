The Miller Decision, 2023 Favorite Draft Classes, and Will Wade’s Latest Violation With J. Kyle Mann

The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by J. Kyle Mann to discuss Brandon Miller being selected second overall by Tate’s Charlotte Hornets, a little backstory behind the decision, and Michael Jordan’s role in the pick, as well as the deleted video of Victor Wembanyama’s Spurs shootaround (1:41), before picking their favorite 2023 NBA team rookie classes (29:52). Then, they close the show with shout-outs including Jahvon Quinerly’s entrance into the transfer portal and West Virginia’s new interim head coach (51:07).
Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: J. Kyle Mann
Producer: Kyle Crichton
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher