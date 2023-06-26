The 20th Anniversary of ‘Shattered Glass’ With Writer-Director Billy Ray

Bryan is joined by Billy Ray, writer and director of Shattered Glass, a movie that covers the Stephen Glass New Republic scandal, for the 20th anniversary of its release. They discuss Ray’s experience transitioning from writer to director, how he cast Hayden Christensen as the lead, what it was like writing for a protagonist such as Glass, how Tom Cruise received a producer credit, and much more!
Host: Bryan Curtis
Guest: Billy Ray
Producer: Erika Cervantes
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS