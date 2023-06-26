 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

It Looks Nice, but Protect Yourself

Jason breaks down the White Sox’s impressive 4-1 win over the Red Sox and talks to Meghan Montemurro from the Chicago Tribune about the Cubs vs. Cardinals London Series

By Jason Goff
Boston Red Sox v Chicago White Sox Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images


Jason starts the pod by grilling producer Tony about his first time helming the grill at his family BBQ over the weekend. He then breaks down the White Sox’s impressive 4-1 win over the Red Sox on Sunday and gives big praise to Luis Robert Jr., who’s been making a strong All-Star case over the last few weeks (28:54). Finally, Meghan Montemurro from the Chicago Tribune joins Jason to talk about the Cubs vs. Cardinals London Series and much more (42:52).

Leave us a message on the Full Go listener line at 773-359-3103 or write to us at TheFullGo@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you!

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Meghan Montemurro
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, and Chris Sutton

