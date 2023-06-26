It Looks Nice, but Protect Yourself



Jason starts the pod by grilling producer Tony about his first time helming the grill at his family BBQ over the weekend. He then breaks down the White Sox’s impressive 4-1 win over the Red Sox on Sunday and gives big praise to Luis Robert Jr., who’s been making a strong All-Star case over the last few weeks (28:54). Finally, Meghan Montemurro from the Chicago Tribune joins Jason to talk about the Cubs vs. Cardinals London Series and much more (42:52).

Leave us a message on the Full Go listener line at 773-359-3103 or write to us at TheFullGo@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you!

Host: Jason Goff

Guest: Meghan Montemurro

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, and Chris Sutton

